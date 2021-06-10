Live Music Scene: Do you know where to go?

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT FROM THURSDAY, JUNE 10 THROUGH WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16:

THURSDAY:

6/10 – FLYOVER TOWN – American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, 38 N. Center St., Green River, 7 p.m., No Cover, All Ages.

6/10 – SHANDRYN TRUMBLE – Concert at the Clock Tower, E. Flaming Gorge Way, Green River, 7 p.m., All Ages, No Cover.

FRIDAY:

6/11 – WYOMING RAISED – Big Sandy Clinic Fundraiser at Farson Community Hall Outside Patio, Farson, opens at 5 p.m.; dinner at 6 p.m. (taco and margarita bar); music and entertainment, all ages, bring a lawn chair.

6/11 – AMY RASDALL – Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, All Ages, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

6/11 – EAGLE BEAK / ZAMTRIP / ANABOLIC AUDIO / FREE RESONANCE – Ivie Tate Benefit, Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie 151, 211 B. Street, Rock Springs, All Ages, Dinner at 5 p.m., music at 7 p.m., all proceeds to benefit the Tate family.

6/11 – DON HAYES – The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 8 p.m.

Sponsor

SATURDAY:

6/12 – EAGLE BEAK / SIN CITY SCREAMERS – Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs – Anniversary Block Party, 3 p.m., 21+ to drink.

6/12 – DON HAYES – The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 8 p.m., encore performance.

SUNDAY:

6/13 – STEVE DAVIS – Eve’s Restaurant, 1501 Clubhouse Drive, Rock Springs, 10:30 a.m., all ages – dining entertainment.

TUESDAY:

6/15 – ANDY SYDOW – Brown Bag Concert Series, lawn on the north side of 333 Broadway, Rock Springs, 12 p.m. -.1:30 p.m., no cover, all ages.

WEDNESDAY:

6/16 – WY5 – Concert in the Park, Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 7 p.m., no cover, all ages.