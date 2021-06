Live Music Scene: Do you know where to go?

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT FROM THURSDAY, JUNE 17 THROUGH WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23:

THURSDAY:

6/17 – FLYOVER TOWN – Concert at the Clock Tower, E. Flaming Gorge Way, Green River, 7 p.m., All Ages, No Cover.

FRIDAY:

6/18 – ANABOLIC AUDIO – Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 151, 211 B Street, Rock Springs, 7 p.m., Open to the Public 21+, no cover.

6/18 – EIO BAND – Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7 p.m., All Ages, No Cover.

6/18 – SHANDRYN TRUMBLE – Coal Train Coffee Depot 98 N. 1st E., Green River, 5:30-7:30 p.m., All Ages, *Ribbon Cutting event*

SATURDAY:

6/19 – SWEETWATER BLUES N’ BREWS: WY5, SIN CITY SCREAMERS, STONES THROE – Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. – tickets for drinking adult beverages are $35, $45 for VIP; children and non-drinkers are free. For full event information, visit https://www.downtownrs.com/sweetwater-blues-n-brews/

6/19 – ANABOLIC AUDIO – Marty’s/Bomber’s, 1549 Elk Street, Rock Springs, outdoor show, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

6/19 – THE LATE BOOMERS – The Cowboy Bar, 148 Birch Street, Mountain View, Benefit for Taponi Animal Therapy, call for information: (307) 782-7707.

SUNDAY:

6/20 – STEVE DAVIS – Eve’s Restaurant, 1501 Clubhouse Drive, Rock Springs, 10:30 a.m., all ages – dining entertainment.

TUESDAY:

6/22 – FLYOVER TOWN – Brown Bag Concert Series, lawn on the north side of 333 Broadway, Rock Springs, 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m., no cover, all ages.

WEDNESDAY:

6/23 – WANTED – Concert in the Park, Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 7 p.m., no cover, all ages.