Live Music Scene: Do you know where to go?

LIVE MUSIC FROM

THURSDAY, MARCH 18 THROUGH WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24:

3/18 – OPEN MIC NIGHT – Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 6 p.m., No Cover, All Ages.

3/19 – ZAMTRIP with OUTSIDE INFINITY – American Legion Post 28, 38 N. Center St., Green River, 8 p.m., No Cover, All Ages.

3/19 – AMY RASDALL – Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7-9 p.m., $3 Cover, All Ages.

3/20 – ANABOLIC AUDIO – Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 151, 211 B Street, Rock Springs, 7 p.m., No Cover, 21+ (downstairs)

3/20 – OUTSIDE INFINITY – Johnny Mac’s Good Times Tavern, 2012 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 8 p.m., No Cover, 21+

3/20 – BARCODE – Buck’n Bar, 50 E. Flaming Gorge Way, Green River, 9 p.m., No Cover, 21+

3/20 – MICHAEL RUDOFF – Red White Buffalo, 68 N 1st E, Green River, 12 p.m. – Short performance and Meet & Greet.

3/21 – STEVE DAVIS – Eve’s Restaurant, 1501 Clubhouse Drive, Rock Springs, 10:30 a.m., Acoustic Entertainment, All Ages