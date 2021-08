Live Music Scene: Do you know where to go?

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT FROM THURSDAY, AUGUST 26 THROUGH WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1:

THURSDAY:

8/26 – STEVE DAVIS – Concert at the Clock Tower, 50 E. 2nd North/E. Flaming Gorge Way, Green River, 7 pm, All Ages, No Cover.

8/26 – STACEE CORBETT AND THE SILVYRWOOD FLUTES – Main Street Market, South Main Street, Rock Springs, 4 pm to 7 pm, All Ages.

FRIDAY:

8/27 – STEVE DAVIS – Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 7 pm to 10 pm, No Cover, 21+

8/27 – SHOW HAS BEEN CANCELED – BETWEEN THE PAGES TOUR: PAWZ ONE, T00M3R, GENTRY FOX, NAVARRE & HAZY, HYBRID, NO-NONSENSE, BRINFINITYX – Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 151, 211 B Street, Rock Springs, Doors @ 5 pm, Tickets $10, All Ages.

SATURDAY:

8/28 – DAN O K – Food Truck Fair, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, 1897 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, All Ages, Free.

8/28 – ROCK THE BLOCK: NICK GOMEZ, EDDY DELBRIDGE, STEVE DAVIS, SHANDRYN TRUMBLE – Between Pilot Butte Avenue and K Street, Downtown Rock Springs, 10 am to 2 pm, All Ages, No Cover.

8/28 – WYOMING RAISED – The Pour House, 1521 9th Street, Rock Springs, ALL-DAY EVENT and POKER RUN (Music later in the day), All Ages, No Cover.

8/28 – JAMMIN’ FOR HOPE: STEVE DAVIS, FREE RESONANCE, SQUIRREL TAP, LORIN WALKER MADSEN, HANOVER FIIST, GENTRY FOX – Park Lounge Banquet Room, 19 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 12pm to 6pm, All Ages, No Cover.

8/28 – AMERICANS FOR FREEDOM RALLY: ZAMTRIP, SIN CITY SCREAMERS – American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, 38 N. Center Street, Green River, Poker Run @ 9:30 am, Music @ 6 pm, All Ages, No Cover.

8/28 – THE LATE BOOMERS – Grumpies, 815 S. Main St., Kemmerer, 8 pm to Midnight.

SUNDAY:

8/29 – STEVE DAVIS – Eve’s Restaurant, 1501 Clubhouse Drive, Rock Springs, 10:30 am, all ages – dining entertainment (FYI: Steve may not be entertaining *every* Sunday during the summer, but he is usually there)

TUESDAY:

8/31 – NICK GOMEZ – Brown Bag Concert Series, lawn on the north side of 333 Broadway, Rock Springs, 12 pm – 1:30 pm, All Ages, No Cover.

WEDNESDAY:

9/1 – ? – Concert in the Park, Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 7 pm, All Ages, No Cover.