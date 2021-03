Live Music Scene: Do you know where to go?

LIVE MUSIC FROM

THURSDAY, MARCH 25 THROUGH WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31:

3/25 – OPEN MIC NIGHT – Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 6 p.m., No Cover, All Ages.

3/26 – EAGLE BEAK w/ LIGHTSEEKER – Johnny Mac’s Good Times Tavern, 2012 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 8-11 p.m., No Cover, 21+.

3/26 – COMEDY NIGHT – American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, 38 N. Center Street, Green River, WY, 8-11 p.m., No Cover, Open to the Public.

3/27 – SIN CITY SCREAMERS – Square State Brewing Co., 422 So. Main Street, Rock Springs, 6 p.m., no cover, 21+.

3/28 – STEVE DAVIS – Eve’s Restaurant, 1501 Clubhouse Drive, Rock Springs, 10:30 a.m., All Ages – Dining Entertainment.