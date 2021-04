Live Music Scene: Do you know where to go?

LIVE MUSIC FROM

THURSDAY, APRIL 8 THROUGH WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14:

4/8 – OPEN MIC NIGHT – Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 6 p.m., No Cover, All Ages.

4/9 – MIKE RUDOFF – Johnny Mac’s Good Times Tavern, 2012 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 8 p.m., No Cover, 21+.

4/9 – MICHA PAISLEY – Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7 p.m., No Cover, All Ages.

4/10 – DIVAS THROUGH THE DECADES – Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7 p.m., Tickets $10.00, All Ages.

4/10 – NOWHERE FAST– 3rd Annual 307 Mountain Bash, Sublette County Fairgrounds, 10937 Highway 189, Big Piney, WY. For more information, please call 307-390-7666 or 307-388-0198.

4/11 – STEVE DAVIS – Eve’s Restaurant, 1501 Clubhouse Drive, Rock Springs, 10:30 a.m., All Ages, Dining Entertainment.

4/14 – LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS – Rock Springs High School Auditorium, 1375 James Drive, Rock Springs, 7 p.m., Students & Seniors $6.00, Adults $8.00, All Ages (contains some mild violence and adult language).