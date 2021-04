Live Music Scene: Do you know where to go?

LIVE MUSIC FROM

THURSDAY, APRIL 15 THROUGH WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21:

THURSDAY:

4/15 – OPEN MIC NIGHT – Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 6 p.m., No Cover, All Ages.

4/15 – LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS – Rock Springs High School Auditorium, 1375 James Drive, Rock Springs, 7 p.m., Students & Seniors $6.00, Adults $8.00, All Ages.

FRIDAY:

4/16 – MIKE RUDOFF – Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, 7 p.m., No Cover, 21+.

4/16 – WY5 – Johnny Mac’s Good Times Tavern, 2012 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7 p.m., No Cover, 21+.

4/16 – LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS – Rock Springs High School Auditorium, 1375 James Drive, Rock Springs, 7 p.m., Students & Seniors $6.00, Adults $8.00, All Ages.

SATURDAY:

4/17 – TOOMER “NOTHING’S PERFECT” ALBUM RELEASE PARTY – Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, Doors at 7 p.m. – Open Mic, Show @ 8 p.m., Tickets $7.00, All Ages, Bar for 21+ with I.D. Supporting acts: GENTRY FOX, FIERCE, DJ KDOT.

4/17 – LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS – Rock Springs High School Auditorium, 1375 James Drive, Rock Springs, MATINEE @ 1 p.m., FINAL SHOW @ 7 p.m., Students & Seniors $6.00, Adults $8.00, All Ages.

SUNDAY:

4/18 – STEVE DAVIS – Eve’s Restaurant, 1501 Clubhouse Drive, Rock Springs, 10:30 a.m., All Ages – Dining Entertainment.

WEDNESDAY:

4/21 – HEATH HARMISON DRY BAR COMEDY – Johnny Mac’s Good Times Tavern, 2012 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, Tickets $5 in Advance / $10 at the Door, 7 p.m., 21+, (2-night performance).