Live Music Scene: Do you know where to go?

LIVE MUSIC FROM

THURSDAY, APRIL 22 THROUGH WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28:

THURSDAY:

4/22 – OPEN MIC NIGHT – Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 6 p.m., No Cover, All Ages.

4/22 – HEATH HARMISON DRY BAR COMEDY – Johnny Mac’s Good Times Tavern, 2012 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, Tickets $5 in advance / $10 at the door, 7 p.m., 21+.

4/22 – ROMEO & JULIET – Western Wyoming Community College Theater, College Drive, Rock Springs, Tickets $13 for Adults, $8 for Youth and Seniors, 7:30 p.m. Both in-person and live stream are available, call (307) 382-1721 for more info.

FRIDAY:

4/23 – JOE BARBUTO – Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 6 p.m., No Cover, All Ages.

4/23 – ANABOLIC AUDIO – RASTA PARTY – Toastmaster, 453 N. Front Street, Rock Springs, 7-11 p.m., No Cover, 21+.

4/23 – ROMEO & JULIET – Western Wyoming Community College Theater, College Drive, Rock Springs, Tickets $13 for Adults, $8 for Youth and Seniors, 7:30 p.m. Both in-person and live stream are available, call (307) 382-1721 for more info.

Sponsor

SATURDAY:

4/24 – WYOMING RAISED – Park Lounge, 19 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 9 p.m. to Midnight, No Cover, 21+.

4/24 – FLYOVER TOWN – American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, 38 N. Center St., Green River, 7:30 p.m., No Cover, All Ages.

4/24 – ROMEO & JULIET – Western Wyoming Community College Theater, College Drive, Rock Springs, Tickets $13 for Adults, $8 for Youth and Seniors, MATINEE at 1:00 p.m., final show at 7:30 p.m. Both in-person and live stream are available, call (307) 382-1721 for more info.

SUNDAY:

4/25 – STEVE DAVIS – Eve’s Restaurant, 1501 Clubhouse Drive, Rock Springs, 10:30 a.m., All Ages – Dining Entertainment.