Live Music Scene: Do you know where to go?

LIVE MUSIC FROM

THURSDAY, APRIL 29 THROUGH WEDNESDAY, MAY 5:

THURSDAY:

4/29 – OPEN MIC NIGHT – Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 6 p.m., No Cover, All Ages.

FRIDAY:

4/30 – AMY RASDALL – Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m., No Cover, All Ages.

4/30 – FREE RESONANCE – Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, 7 p.m., No Cover, 21+.

4/30 – HANOVER FIIST – Kamikaze’s in Ogden, UT… LOCAL BAND out of town, check them out if you’re headed to Utah for the weekend!

SATURDAY:

5/1 – WY5 – Saddle Lite Saloon, 1704 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 8 p.m., 21+.

5/1 – BARCODE – Buck’n Bar, East Flaming Gorge Way, Green River, 9 p.m., 21+.

5/1 – WYOMING RAISED and DJ KEVIN w/ TURN UP THE VOLUME – Shataya Cook Masquerade Ball, Bunning Freight Station, Rock Springs, 6 p.m. – midnight, $5.00 donation suggested, food trucks on-site, alcoholic beverages available for 21+.

SUNDAY:

5/2 – STEVE DAVIS – Eve’s Restaurant, 1501 Clubhouse Drive, Rock Springs, 10:30 a.m., All Ages – Dining Entertainment.

TUESDAY:

5/4 – RIO HILLMAN w/ AJ – Comedy – American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, 38 N. Center St., Green River, 8 p.m., No Cover, All Ages (discretion advised).