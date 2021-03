Live Music Scene: Do you know where to go?

LIVE MUSIC FROM

THURSDAY, MARCH 11 THROUGH WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17:

3/12 – FREE RESONANCE – Square State Brewing, 422 Main Street, Rock Springs, 7-10 p.m., No Cover, 21+

3/12 – ZAMTRIP – The Park Lounge, 19 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 9 p.m., No Cover, 21+

3/12 – DISCOUNT DOGS – The Red Feather, 211 E. Flaming Gorge Way, Green River, 8 p.m. – Midnight, No Cover, 21+

3/13 – THE STRING SHOWDOWN – Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, Doors Open at 6 p.m., Show At 7 p.m., Tickets $10.00 (Buy Tickets Here), All Ages

3/13 – FREE RESONANCE – Johnny Mac’s Good Time Tavern, 2012 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 8-11 p.m., No Cover, 21+

3/15 – STEVE DAVIS – Eve’s Restaurant – 1501 Clubhouse Drive, Rock Springs – 10:30 a.m., Acoustic Entertainment, All Ages

3/17 – ANABOLIC AUDIO – American Legion Post 28, 38 N. Center Street, Green River, 7-10 p.m., All Ages, No Cover

3/17 – EIO BAND / WANTED – The Park Lounge, 19 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 5 p.m., 21+