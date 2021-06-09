Make An Awesome Scrappy Quilt With Virginia Lee! Saturday, June 26

Do you have bits and pieces of material, leftover strips, orphan blocks, jelly rolls, precuts? Need some inspiration and something simple to do with them? Or something challenging? Quilting on the Green has a hands-on class for you!

Join Virginia Lee at the Expedition Island Pavilion on June 26th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Virginia will share her scraps and patterns to help you make an awesome scrappy quilt.

The cost is $25 and this includes a sandwich and salad bar lunch. You will need to bring your sewing machine, basic sewing supplies and rotary cutter.

For more information or to register contact Susie Hermansen at 307-870-6587 or [email protected]. Follow the Quilting On The Green Facebook Page for more quilting fun!

