Meet the experts at Western Wyoming Sportsman’s Expo

The 5th Annual Western Wyoming Sportsman’s Expo will be held at the Sweetwater Events Complex on February 28-29 and March 1. If you’re ready to bag the big one, be sure to stop by and meet the many hunting and fishing charters, guides and outfitters that will be at the Expo.

You’ll be able to meet the experts and let them help you plan your next hunting or fishing trip to Alaska and Canada. Here’s a list of some of the experts who will be at the Expo:

A-Z Sportsfishing Charters

Maddog’s Alaskan Outfitters

Alaska’s Boardwalk Lodge

Trout Camp

Wetherbee’s Lodge and Fishing

G&S Marina Outfitters

The 5th Annual Western Wyoming Sportsman’s Expo is three days of fun with a huge variety of vendors. Whatever your favorite outdoor activity, you will find it. See dates and times below:

Friday, February 28 from 5 pm – 9 pm

Saturday, February 29 from 10 am – 6 pm

Sunday, March 1 from 10 am -3 pm

The 5th Annual Western Wyoming Sportsman’s Expo is brought to you by the Wyoming Home Show, who has been bringing shows to Sweetwater County for over 24 years. For more information visit their website at www.wyominghomeshows.com.

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any and all comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)