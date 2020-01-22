Meet the Merchant: Sweetwater County Welcomes Bad Joker Brewing Company

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (January 22, 2019) – A new craft brewery has recently opened and is already making waves in Sweetwater County. The area’s new watering hole, Bad Joker Brewing Company, is located at 830 Powerhouse Road in Rock Springs.

Bad Joker Brewing Company officially opened on New Year’s Day to a packed house and has since seen an outpouring of support from the community.

The brewery is owned by Rock Springs residents, Paul and Ronica Roper. Paul has had an interest in craft beer for several years when he started brewing at home as a hobby. The first beer he brewed was from a beer kit that resembled Blue Moon, and from there he was hooked.

In February 2019, the couple was able to take the plunge into the brewery business and started working in earnest to bring their home-brewed beer to the masses. Even though Paul had been seriously thinking about starting the venture in 2013, it wasn’t until last year that they found the perfect location to set up shop. With the help and support from family and friends, including the building renovation, Bad Joke Brewing Company went from an idea on paper to a full-fledged brewery.

We asked Paul if, so far, being a business owner with the ability to sell his own beer, has exceeded his expectations, he replied, “It has, but because it’s new,”. Laughing, he added, “We’re glad we have customers. We’re glad we’re not down here just staring at ourselves.”

So far Bad Joker Brewing Company sells several beers (with pretty cheeky names), including a blonde ale, a wheat beer, an IPA, a lager style beer, and a stout. They even offer a home-brewed wine called Grapefruit Rasberry Moscato. Even though Bad Joker has been open less than a month, they’ve already run out of the blonde ale (which is back on tap), and they plan on expanding their selection to include a porter, a pilsner, and another wine flavor. Before you go, you can pick up some merchandise including a beer growler, beer or wine glass, choose from an assortment of t-shirts, a hoodie, and a hat, all bearing the Bad Joker Brewing log (a must for any craft beer enthusiast!). And don’t forget to ask them about their mug club when you stop by for a pint.

With a relaxed and intimate atmosphere and plenty of brews to appease any palate, Bad Joker Brewing Company is definitely a place you’ll want to meet up with friends and family and sit back to enjoy some pretty darned good craft beer.

Bad Joker Brewing Company is located at 830 Powerhouse Road in Rock Springs. Patron must be 21+. The bar is also non-smoking. They’re open Monday and Tuesday from 3:00 pm – 8:00 pm, Wednesday and Thursday from 3:00 pm – 10:00 pm, Friday from 3:00 pm to midnight, Saturday noon to midnight, and Sunday noon to 8:00 pm. Find them on Facebook here.