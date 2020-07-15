Meet the Team: Kim White, Incident Commander for MHSC COVID-19 Preparedness

Like many people in the healthcare profession, Kim White is in awe of the human body and its abilities.

“I am fascinated with the way the human body works, and the way it can heal and overcome some of the craziest things,” said White, Clinical Documentation Specialist at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, and Incident Commander for MHSC COVID-19 Preparedness.

Each body is different in some way. One person might naturally excel at something, while others must train more rigorously. White’s body allowed her to excel in a variety of sports, except for one.

“I love playing all kinds of sports and can do most of them fairly well,” she said.

“While living in Colorado, I was asked to play on a hockey team that needed a goalie. I went to one practice. They gave me all of the gear and ice skates. I put them on, looked down, and realized why I was asked to be the goalie. I am 5-foot, 10-inches without ice skates.

“Once I put on the skates and protective hockey gear, all I had to do was stand at the goal,” White said with a grin. “Needless to say, ice skates and I are not a good match and my hockey career was short-lived.”

White grew up in Green River, graduating from Green River High School. She moved away for 15 years but returned to Sweetwater County in 2014. A registered nurse, she began working at Sweetwater Memorial six years ago.

As a Clinical Documentation Specialist, she works with inpatient physicians to ensure appropriate documentation for reimbursement. In her current role as Incident Commander, she leads Sweetwater Memorial’s Incident Command team in the hospital’s response to the pandemic. She also works as needed as an Emergency Room nurse.

“I love being a nurse and being able to work with people in a wide variety of settings,” she said.

When it comes to the hospital’s mission statement – “Compassionate Care for Every Life We Touch” – White believes it means “making a difference with everyone you meet, not just your patients.”

“I enjoy working with patients and their families and loved ones,” she said. “In the Emergency Department, we help people in some of the most difficult times in their lives. It is an honor to be able to work with them and try to help them through the initial phase of what they are facing. To be able to speak with them, and provide comfort and information is one of the greatest things that we can do.

“The other part is working with our coworkers,” White said. “Although there are times we have differences, we need to make sure that we are compassionate with each other, as well.”

White is working to expand her healthcare knowledge. She is enrolled in studies in order to earn a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner degree.

When not at work, she spends her time with her children (ages 12-21), Emily, Cole, Seth, Natalie, and Allyson; son-in-law Kasey; and grandson Kolt.

“In my free time, I am usually at a sporting event or school activity supporting my kids,” she said. “They keep me very busy, and I am incredibly thankful for them.”

She also is involved in her church youth organization, “working with some of the most amazing teens.”

