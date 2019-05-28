Memorial Hospital Of Sweetwater County: Imaging Services

The Imaging Center at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has the most advanced staff, physicians and equipment in the area. We have the only large-bore MRI, the only 64-slice CT scanner and the only PET/CT Scanner, and are the only accredited Ultrasound Department in the region.

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any and all comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)