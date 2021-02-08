MHSC appoints new Emergency Services Director

With more than 18 years of nursing experience under her belt, Kim White is excited to take on the role of Director of Emergency Services at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

Work in critical care is among the reasons White initially pursued a nursing career.

“First, the human body fascinates me with how it works and the amazing things that it can do,” White said. “Nursing is the perfect field to continue to learn about the functions and abilities of the body.

“The second reason, and these go hand in hand, is I love working with people,” she said. “It is great to be able to help people through their healthcare issues, and do everything you can to help them feel better.”

That also explains White’s love of emergency care.

“Critical care, especially in the emergency room, has always been where my heart lies,” she said. “Being able to take care of patients who are experiencing varying types of illness and a varying severity of illness is something that I love to do.”

MHSC Chief Nursing Officer Ann Clevenger said White’s experience is what makes her a perfect fit for the job.

“Kim began at MHSC in 2014 already having a vast amount of experience as a Chief Nursing Officer, Director of Emergency and Inpatient Services, and Trauma Coordinator,” Clevenger said. “During her time at MHSC, she has held nursing roles in the Emergency Department as a staff nurse and Clinical Coordinator, Case Manager, Clinical Documentation Specialist, and as Incident Commander during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kim’s experience and education are welcomed and we look forward to her entrance into this important role.”

White will supervise a crew of about 30 ER nurses, Emergency Medical Technicians, ER Technicians and other staff, as well as work alongside University of Utah Emergency Room physicians.

Melissa Anderson will continue as the Director of Acute Care Services. She oversees the Medical-Surgical, Intensive Care, and Outpatient Services units.

They both are part of the MHSC leadership team, which includes more than 35 professionals.

White said she looks forward to growing and learning, adding that the Emergency Department offers a lot of room for both.

“In the emergency rooms I have worked in, including the MHSC ER, you will not find a staff more dedicated to personal growth and helping patients and their families through some of the most difficult times that they will ever face,” White said. “Being able to work with the staff, support them, and help them continue to grow is something that I look forward to.”

White first worked as a registered nurse at Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie, and later at Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. From 2006-14, she worked at The Memorial Hospital at Craig, Colorado, as an Emergency Department staff nurse, the Emergency Department Nurse Manager, and finally Chief Nursing Officer.

In 2014, she and her five children moved back to Green River, where White grew up. She is a 1995 graduate of Green River High School.

White graduated from Western Wyoming Community College with an Associate of Science degree. In May 2003, she graduated from the University of Wyoming with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She followed in May 2016 with a Masters of Business Administration in Healthcare from the Western Governor’s University in Salt Lake City.

For more on our leadership team, go to sweetwatermemorial.com.

MHSC is a non-profit, 99-bed, regional acute-care facility in southwestern Wyoming. The hospital has more than 500 employees, including more than 30 employed physicians providing care in more than two dozen specialty fields. MHSC offers care in ENT/Otolaryngology, Family Medicine, General Surgery, Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, Neurology, Nephrology, Obstetrics and Women’s Health, Oncology, Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, Urology, and Pulmonology. Services include Medical Imaging, Cardiac Rehabilitation, Cardiopulmonary, Diabetes Education, Dialysis, Emergency Care, Intensive Care, Laboratory Services, Medical and Surgical Unit, Nutrition Therapy, Rehabilitation, and Sleep Disorder Lab. Through its affiliation with the University of Utah Health, dermatology, cardiology, vascular and maternal-fetal medicine services are offered. Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center is an affiliate partner of the University of Utah’s Huntsman Cancer Institute.

