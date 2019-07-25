MHSC Golf Classic Taking Place August 18

The Memorial Hospital Foundation is gearing up for another year of the MHSC Golf Classic, August 18th. This year, the tournament is themed Poker, Brew and BBQ.

The day will start with team check-in and registration at 8 am. Each participant will receive a breakfast burrito compliments of Taco Time as well as access to a light breakfast spread of fruit and pastries compliments of Smith’s Food and Drugs of Green River.

The tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 9 am. Each team will have a complimentary entry into the Team Poker Run hosted throughout the front nine holes. The winning team will receive two rounds of golf, a one-night stay at the Wind River Casino, and a gift certificate to the Red Willow Restaurant, compliments of the Wind River Casino.

In addition to the Team Poker Run, there will be 10-12 different beer-tasting opportunities throughout the entire 18 hole course for the golfers choose to participate in. The beer-tasting opportunities require a $25 registration fee. The various beer-tasting opportunities are compliments of the tournament’s Brew partners Western Wyoming Beverages, Square State Brewing, and Teton Distributors.

A barbeque lunch will start at the conclusion of the tournament. During the BBQ, the tournament’s team awards, the poker run’s winning team, and the various course activity winners will all be announced and prizes will be presented.

All proceeds will benefit the Foundation’s Greatest Needs Fund. In 2018, the Foundation invested approximately $200,000 from the Greatest Needs Fund into the hospital by purchasing equipment ranging from $5,400 to $82,000. The purchases benefited various departments and included a trilogy vent for the Respiratory Department, pediatric foreign body removal tools for the Surgical Services Department, a cell washer and -30 degree freezer for the Laboratory, a percutaneous nephrolithotomy system for the Urology Department, and a walk-in cooler and freezer unit for Nutrition Services.

For more information on the Foundation, visit www.MHSCFoundation.com.

For more information on the MHSC Golf Classic- Poker, Brew, and BBQ including Sponsorship Opportunities, Scramble Team registration, schedule of events, prize listings and more, visit www.mhscfoundation.com/mhsc-golf-classic.html.

