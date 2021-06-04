MHSC: Sweetwater Walk-In expands hours

The clinic at 3000 College Drive is now open on Saturdays!

Sweetwater Walk-In Clinic has added a second provider and expanded its hours.

Kati Moczulski, a certified family nurse practitioner, will join Physician’s Assistant Brian Barton at the 3000 College Drive clinic. This will enable the clinic team to expand its operating hours – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

“I have worked with Brian for about a year and a half,” Moczulski said. “I understand the importance of what Sweetwater Walk-In offers the community.”

The walk-in clinic is for health issues requiring urgent medical attention such as falls, urinary tract infections, congestive heart failure (CHF) exacerbations, diabetic issues, and general illness. Outpatient lab services also are now available during regular clinic hours.

Barton and Moczulski can care for a wide range of health issues including, but not limited to, lacerations, headaches, dehydration, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, heartburn, general abdominal pain, muscle pain, body aches, ear pain, and fevers. They also provide well-child exams, general physical exams and sports physicals.

“I like the variety,” Moczulski said. “I like to see and experience new things. It builds the knowledge base. That base helps link different health issues to better understand the patient and care for their needs.”

Working in several nursing positions at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County since 2011, Moczulski has the wide background of knowledge that’s needed as a walk-in clinic provider.

She has worked as a nurse at Sweetwater Walk-In Clinic, but also in outpatient case management, chronic care management, home care, pulmonology, family medicine, behavioral health, internal medicine, nephrology, ENT, surgery, pediatrics, obstetrics, emergency room, intensive care unit, medical/surgical unit, and other service and clinic areas.

Moczulski has Associate of Science degrees in General Studies in Science from Laramie County Community College and in Nursing from Western Wyoming Community College. She received Bachelor of Science degrees in Kinesiology and Health Promotion from the University of Wyoming and in Nursing from Western Governors University. She earned a Master of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain University.

In addition to working with Barton, she has gained nurse practitioner practicum experience over the years by working with Dr. Lawrence Lauridsen and Dr. David Dansie in family medicine; Dr. Israel Stewart, internal medicine; Dr. Jeffrey Wheeler, obstetrics/gynecology; and Dr. Lucy Ryan, pediatrics.

For more on this and all Sweetwater Memorial has to officer, go to www.sweetwatermemorial.com. For more information on Sweetwater Walk-In Clinic, call 307-212-7555.

MHSC is a non-profit, 99-bed, regional acute-care facility in southwestern Wyoming. The hospital has more than 500 employees, including nearly 40 employed providers in dozens of specialties. MHSC offers care in ENT/Otolaryngology, Family Medicine, General Surgery, Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, Neurology, Nephrology, Obstetrics and Women’s Health, Oncology, Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, Urology, and Pulmonology. Services include Medical Imaging, Cardiac Rehabilitation, Cardiopulmonary, Diabetes Education, Dialysis, Emergency Care, Intensive Care, Laboratory Services, Medical and Surgical Unit, Nutrition Therapy, Rehabilitation, and Sleep Disorder Lab. Through its affiliation with University of Utah Health, dermatology, cardiology, vascular and maternal-fetal medicine services are offered. Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center is an affiliate partner of the University of Utah’s Huntsman Cancer Institute.

