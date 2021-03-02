MHSC’s 2021 Health & Wellness Fair is March 6, 2021

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Your health and wellness is our top priority at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and we want to make sure you are “Good to Go.”

The annual Health & Wellness Fair is by appointment from 6-10 a.m. Saturday, March 6, at Young at Heart Community Center. Call 307-362-6472 to schedule your appointment.

“This year more than ever, we hope that people are making a point to take care of themselves. We are excited to offer a variety of services, screenings and information to our community,” said Lena Warren, MHSC Community Outreach Director. In addition to the blood draws and health screenings, there will be free giveaways, drawings, and grand prizes.

This year’s event will feature the following:

Blood draws: On-site blood draws for a variety of screenings.

Family Medicine: Meet Family Medicine physicians and schedule follow-up appointments for your blood draws.

Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center: The cancer center team will be on hand to answer questions about the full-service center, prevention, and screenings.

Wyoming Cancer Resource Services: WCRS will provide information and education on skin cancers, mammograms, colorectal health, and more. Kelly Sugihara, Region V WCRS Director, will also be available to speak about free resources to those in the community that qualifies.

Registered Dietitians: Dietitians will discuss concerns about diabetes, heart health, and building immunity through nutrition.

Rehabilitation Department: The Rehabilitation Department provides Speech Therapy and Physical Therapy services. Our Speech Therapist works with people who have problems swallowing, difficulty communicating, and problems with cognition and memory, to name a few things. Our Physical Therapist works with people of all ages, helping people get back to what they do best – from working on how to get up and walk after having a stroke to getting athletes back to their level of sports activities.

Cardiac & Pulmonary Rehabilitation: Cardiac & Pulmonary Rehab Department evaluates and provides individualized supervised exercise programs for individuals with a qualifying diagnosis such as cardiac arrest, stent placement, heart failure, asthma, COPD, and peripheral artery disease. These programs work on improving risk factors that you can change like exercise, diet, and help you learn about your medication.

Imaging & Radiology: Schedule your annual mammogram and learn about some of our new and more comfortable screening equipment.

Pediatric Clinic: Pediatric Clinic of Sweetwater Memorial will help you manage the health of your child. Learn about the COPE Program and childhood vaccines.

Cerner: Learn about the new Patient Portal coming soon to sweetwatermemorial.com.

Emergency Department & University of Utah: Meet the staff from the University of Utah that partner with MHSC to provide emergency care.

Additional Health and Wellness resources will be offered by MHSC staff such as blood pressure, oxygen levels, nutrition services, and body mass index.

To schedule your appointment, call 307-362-6472.

MHSC is a non-profit, 99-bed, regional acute-care facility in southwestern Wyoming. The hospital has more than 500 employees, including more than 30 employed physicians providing care in more than two dozen specialty fields. MHSC offers care in ENT/Otolaryngology, Family Medicine, General Surgery, Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, Neurology, Nephrology, Obstetrics and Women’s Health, Oncology, Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, Urology, and Pulmonology. Services include Medical Imaging, Cardiac Rehabilitation, Cardiopulmonary, Diabetes Education, Dialysis, Emergency Care, Intensive Care, Laboratory Services, Medical and Surgical Unit, Nutrition Therapy, Rehabilitation, and Sleep Disorder Lab. Through its affiliation with the University of Utah Health, dermatology, cardiology, vascular and maternal-fetal medicine services are offered. Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center is an affiliate partner of the University of Utah’s Huntsman Cancer Institute.

