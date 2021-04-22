MHSC’s Outpatient Medical Laboratory continues to serve patients at the MHSC Foundation offices

Outpatient Medical Laboratory services

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s Outpatient Medical Laboratory continues to serve patients at the MHSC Foundation offices.

The summer lab hours are from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends. The outpatient lab at the Foundation offices – 1200 College Drive – is a separate entrance between the hospital’s main door and the Specialty Clinics. It offers easy access and has ample parking, including handicapped-accessible parking.

It is staffed to meet all of your needs, including full admission services. The same services you’ve received in the past will be offered, such as blood draws and collections for other medical laboratory tests.

Wellness screenings continue to be available every Tuesday and Wednesday. Walk-ins are welcome.

As it is with all Sweetwater Memorial facilities, face coverings are required.

For more information, please call the lab at 307-352-8360. Find out all that Sweetwater Memorial has to offer at sweetwatermemorial.com.

