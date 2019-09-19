Paint The Town Pink With Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center On Oct. 5

It’s once again time to Paint the Town Pink!

Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center staff are encouraging Rock Springs and Green River businesses to decorate in pink during the month of October to promote breast cancer awareness. The businesses with the best decorations will be awarded a trophy at the end of October, along with bragging rights for the rest of the year.

Two winners – one in Rock Springs and one in Green River – will be chosen this year. In another change, a panel of judges appointed by the Cancer Center will decide who has the best “paint job” in each city.

Participating businesses must register to qualify. Judging will be done in person during the last week of October. To register or for more information, call 307-212-7760. There is no fee to register. Simply call with the name and address of your business and your contact information including phone number and email address. You will receive a confirmation email or phone call.

Decorations should be up and visible by Oct. 1 and remain up through October. The purchase and cost of decorations is the sole responsibility of the business.

The winner will be notified directly. Results will be posted on the hospital’s Facebook page.

Posters and information on this year’s accompanying annual “Ladies Night Out” event will be made available through the Cancer Center.

This year’s free event – “Unmasking Breast Cancer” Medieval Masquerade Party – is from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 5 at Bunning Hall at the Freight Station. The event is for those who want to learn more about cancer screening and prevention opportunities, to support those who have or have had cancer, and to have some fun.

The evening will include speaker Dr. Phoebe Freer of the Huntsman Cancer Institute, along with food, masks, dancing, games, raffle prizes and cancer screening and prevention information. Medieval ballroom masks and attire are encouraged, but not required.

Last year’s event “Ladies Night Out” featured a showing of “Mama Mia!” to a packed house at the Broadway Theater. The team at Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center is looking forward to another fun and successful event.

This event is made possible through a Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative Grant from the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative and Wyoming Community Foundation, along with support from Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

MHSC is a non-profit, 99-bed, regional acute-care facility in southwestern Wyoming. The hospital has more than 500 employees, including more than 30 employed physicians providing care in more than two dozen specialty fields. MHSC offers care in ENT/otolaryngology, family medicine, general surgery, internal medicine, pediatrics, pulmonology, pediatrics, nephrology, obstetrics and women’s health, oncology, orthopedics and sports medicine, and urology. Services include cardiac rehabilitation, cardio and respiratory, diabetes education, dialysis, emergency care, intensive care, laboratory services, medical imaging, medical and surgical, nutrition therapy, rehabilitation and sleep disorder lab, as well as cardiology, vascular and maternal-fetal medicine services through its affiliation with University of Utah Health. Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center is an affiliate partner of the University of Utah’s Huntsman Cancer Institute.

