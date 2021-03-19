Ponderosa Bar is hosting a benefit for Mandy Shepard Saturday, March 20-21

This Benefit is going to be unique – just as she is!

We are putting a twist on a poker walk with a game walk to try and win multiple games! Join us for Cornhole, Connect 4, Washer Disc Toss, Ladder Ball, Pool Challenges, Rock-Paper-Scissors, Shuffleboard, and a Pool Tournament as well!

Games start at 10:00 a.m. and hands need to be turned in by 2 p.m.

$10 per hand and $5 for additional cards!

Get your sheets at The Ponderosa Bar!

Pig Roast will be served at 3 p.m.

$10 if you do not do the walk, and $5 if you do participate in the walk. Pig Roast will be served at The Ponderosa Bar.

Pool Tournament starts at 4 p.m. – $10 buy-in.

Double elimination, no need to be sanctioned, races depending on rank, so bring your quarters!

Playing at multiple bars but sign up will be at The Ponderosa Bar.

50/50 Raffle & Additional Raffle Items!!!

Come on over to Green River and let’s have some fun and raise some money for the amazing Mandy Shepard!

