Quilting On The Green: June 3, 4, & 5, 2021

Quilting On The Green 2021 will be held on June 3, 4, and 5 this year at Expedition Island in Green River, WY. Experience classes, quilt displays, quilt judging, the Trunk Show, Vendor Mall, and enter to win the raffle quilt (show on the official event poster above).

Quilting On the Green would like to thank the following sponsors for 2021:

A Little Country Character

Anonymous

Castle Rock Realty

City of Green River

Complete Chiropractics

Highland Gammill

R. Simplot

Sweetwater County Joint Travel and Tourism

The Hitching Post

The Radio Network

WyoRadio

Western Archaeological Services

Show Awards will be given this year for 1st Place in Each Category, 2nd Place in Each Category, Best of Show, Mayor’s Choice, and Viewer’s Choice. The entry categories are:

Bed Quilt – Pieced Bed Quilt – Mixed Technique (including applique) Wall Hanging / Table Runner – Any Technique Lap Quilt / Baby Quilt – Any Technique Instructors and Professionals Youth Exhibition Only – Not judged, no awards given, may include art quilts

Quilts must be submitted no later than May 28, 2021. A $5.00 non-refundable entry fee (cash or check made to Quilting On The Green) with an entry form must accompany each quilt.

Entry quilts can be delivered to the following locations:

A Little Country Character – 1740 Uinta Drive, Green River, WY

Keama’s Quilts – 91 West Flaming Gorge Way, Green River, WY

Valley Fabrics – 102 Meadow, Lyman WY

Susie Hermansen – 20 Gaensslen Drive, Green River, WY

Submit your entry early to ensure there will be enough space to hang your quilt. All quilts must be picked up between 10AM and noon on June 6th at Expedition Island Pavilion after the event. To make other arrangements, either for pre-payment or quilt pick-up, please email Quilting On the Green at [email protected], or call 307-870-6587.

The Quilt Show and Merchant Mall will be open on Friday, June 4th from 10AM to 5PM, and on Saturday, June 5th from 10AM to 4PM. Vendors this year include Leelee’s Gotcha, Priceless Treasures, Valley Fabrics, Heritage Quilts & Fabric Shoppe, A Little Country Character, and Prairie Pines Quilt Shop.

For more information on classes, details, and to stay in touch, visit Quilting On The Green on Facebook [will be hyperlink: https://www.facebook.com/quiltonthegreen/]

See you at the Show!

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any, and all, comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)