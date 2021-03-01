Quilting on the Green Presents: 2nd Annual Junk & Trunk

The 2nd Annual Junk and Trunk will take place Saturday, March 13, 2021

Vendors can rent a table for $35 to sell unwanted quilting, sewing, craft, scrapbooking, tole painting, knitting supplies, and more. The cost of the table includes the Trunk Show.

The doors will open at 9 a.m. on March 13th at Expedition Island Pavilion in Green River, WY. Vendors will need to provide an item with a value of $15 or greater for the silent auction. The Trunk Show will be held at 6 p.m. by Shelley Rowland – the cost for only the Trunk Show is $10.

To reserve your table or sign up for the Trunk Show, call Susie Hermansen at (307) 870-6587, or email [email protected]. For more information, please visit the Quilting On The Green Facebook page.

Please contact Quilting On The Green ASAP, as seating is limited. See you there!

