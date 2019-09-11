Registration Going On Now For The Rock Springs Amateur Hockey Association

Registration for the Rock Springs Amateur Hockey Association is going on now. RSAHA is looking for players ages 5-18 years of age. All skill levels are invited to register, even those who have never played hockey before.

The Rock Springs Amateur Hockey Association is dedicated to creating opportunities for the youth of Sweetwater County to learn the game, meet new friends, and build a love for hockey. RSAHA offers the following teams:

8U: ages 5-8

10U: ages 9-10

12U: ages 11-12

14U: ages 13-14

18U/High School: ages 15-18

Girls: ages 10-19

The season starts soon. Register today at https://www.rsaha.com/

Follow RSAHA on facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Rock-Springs-Amateur-Hockey-Association-161133223926214/

