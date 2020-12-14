Reserve your Christmas in Heaven ornament with Vase Funeral Homes

Vase Funeral Home wants to help you commemorate someone who is no longer here with a gift. This “Christmas in heaven ” ornament is the perfect way to keep your cherished memories of loved ones close to your heart during the holidays. Anyone who has lost someone close to them can contact “Vase Funeral Home” to reserve an ornament to pick up.

Please contact us at 307-362-5607 or 307-875-2241.

2020 has been a difficult year for a lot of local businesses; the Vase Funeral Home Family would like to thank Red White Buffalo, a local business that works hand in hand with Wyoming artists to display beautiful work and provide gorgeous ornaments like these for our community.

