Ride For The Patch 2nd Annual Poker Run Taking Place Saturday, July 20

The 2nd Annual Ride for the Patch Poker Run is taking place Saturday, July 20 at the Pour House Saloon, 1521 9th Street in Rock Springs. Ride for the Patch is a non-profit organization that assists injured oil field workers.

This is an open class run with registration starting at 9 a.m. and kickstands up at 10:00 a.m.

Included in the event are an auction, raffle and a banquet. Live music will also be playing at the Pour House Saloon. Even if you can’t make the run, everyone is encouraged to stop by the Pour House Saloon, enjoy the festivities, and show your support.

For more information go to their Facebook page here or call 307-622-6327.

