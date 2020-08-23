Roll away your problems, 10 uses for a lint roller

Darrian Mechling

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 23, 2020) — We all know how convient lint rollers can be but here are 10 SUPER AWESOME uses for lint rollers that you might not know about.

Cleaning up glitter. Who doesn’t love getting down on a good crafting project? What kid doesn’t love glitter? I know a lot of parents and crafty people in general who love to craft but hate glitter. It gets everywhere, you’ll be finding it in your carpet for months to come and of course when glue is involved it becomes a whole new mess entirely. Grab yourself a lint roller and you no longer have a table full of glitter. Glitter on the floor? not a problem. Use a lint roller to clean your carpets, car, and clothes. You can even wrap the sticky paper around your hand for a quick and easy clean up.

Glass. Broken plate? Grab a lint roller to quickly remove those tinny little shards of glass without worrying about getting poked or cut.

Pet hair. Everyone knows you use a lint roller to clean pet hair off of clothes, but try running a slightly less sticky roller over your pets and watch the hair come off with ease. I tried it on my long haired dog and my short haired puppy. Both were relaxed and didn’t seem to mind at all!

Cleaning dust off of blinds. My absolute least favorite chore is cleaning my blinds. Theyre bulky, dusty, and until I realized that a lint roller would clean the dust off better than any other product out there, I usually just unhooked my blinds and soaked them in the sink. This is a long, exhausting process.. Trust me, grab a lint roller, get the dust and then just wipe them off. No more dirty water run off.

Little. Tiny. Crumbs. It doesn’t matter if the crumbs are in your cupboard, or in the bottom of a fridge door. A lint roller gets it and it is a HUGE time saver.

Floor Mats. If you’re like me, you have a heavy duty floor mat in front of doors that are high traffic areas. They are great. However, a vacuum will run over the the higher points of a rug or mat and you’re left with stuck on mud and dirt in the lower parts. A lint roller will collect everything from dirt to smaller pieces of gravel in a pinch.

Car. Its great for seats and carpets sure.. Another great use? The little spaces around your volume knobs, shifter, and cup holders. Wrap it around your hand and pick up all the little pieces of dust and dirt lost in your car.

Dusting. Once again, if you’re in a hurry and you notice that layer of dust on your TV stand or end tables, grab a lint roller and run it over the surface. It’ll clean up the dust quick and my daughter loves to help dust. This is an easy, chemical free way for her to help!

Hair stuck in brushes, hot hair tools, and shedding in your bathroom. When I’m getting ready, I shed hair everywhere. As soon as I’m done I use my lint roller to pick up hair, pull stuck hair out of brushes and hot tools.

Make-up! Powders can get everywhere. Fallout from eye shadows, blush, bronzer, bake. You name it, its all over the place. Before you run out the door and leave your counters a mess, grab your lint roller and run it over the surface. It’ll grab the powder in a pinch without staining any wash clothes!