Save Lives And Have Fun This Summer With Vitalant!

Be a part of something bigger than yourself this summer and you could win some new wheels to experience the wonder of the outdoors year-round.

All presenting donors at Vitalant (formerly United Blood Services) blood drives through Labor Day will be automatically entered to win an all-terrain vehicle.

Take an hour and make a life-transforming difference in someone’s life this summer.

Learn more: https://www.vitalant.org/Engage/Engage-1/Events/Wyoming,-Nebraska/Awemaker-s-Adventure-ATV-giveaway.aspx

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any and all comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)