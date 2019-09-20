“Save the Humans!” with Coby the Cat

Vitalant’s nationwide organization operates as a cohesive system that helps connect people, resources and possibilities across the country. The benefits of our larger footprint are vast, including leveraging our coast-to-coast network of donation centers so every donation has the potential to go further and impact more lives.

And when extreme weather and unforeseen tragedies occur, our experienced team members jump into action to quickly deliver blood where it’s needed most.

Millions of patients—and their families—count on generous volunteer blood donors and our dedicated staff to make sure lifesaving blood always is available.

Every day in the U.S., patients in hospitals, surgical centers, and emergency treatment facilities need approximately:

About 6.8 million volunteers give blood in the U.S., which is nearly 26 percent fewer donors than at the beginning of this decade. The result is nearly 4.2 million fewer donations each year. Together, we can reverse this trend and help more people realize their life-transforming potential.

Many people believe that most blood is needed after major disasters. However, daily personal emergencies and ongoing medical needs of thousands of patients require a constant and ready blood supply. It’s the blood already on hospital shelves that saves lives.

For more information about Vitalant and how you can donate click here.

