Saving and Transforming Lives Through Vitalant

Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services, is grateful for the continued support of the Rock Springs and Green River communities for helping to ensure patient needs can be met every day of the year, both routine and emergency.

Learn more about how you can transform lives with just an hour of your time at vitalant.org.

Giving blood is just one way to make a better tomorrow for patients in need. Hosting a blood drive can make blood donation more convenient for your friends and neighbors. To learn more, please contact Senior Donor Recruitment Representative Sandy Thomas at [email protected] or 307.922.2366.

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any and all comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)