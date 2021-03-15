Scare Yourself Silly!

Rowley’s Spooky Drive-Thru Hosted by Sidekicks Book Bar this Saturday, March 20.

Jeff Kinney is coming to Rock Springs! Join Sidekicks and the author of The Diary of a Wimpy Kid series for a spooktacular drive-thru author event. Jeff will distribute his new book, Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, at Eastside Elementary on March 20, 2021!

Date & Time

Saturday, March 20, 2021

6:30 P.M. – 9:00 P.M.

Location

Eastside Elementary

305 G Street, Rock Springs, WY 82901

TICKET LINK HERE: Rowley’s Spooky Drive-Thru hosted by Sidekicks Tickets, Sat, Mar 20, 2021 at 6:30 PM | Eventbrite

COSTUMES & CAR DECORATING

Grab the whole family and Wimpify or Spookify your car so it’s ready to roll through Rowley’s Spooky Drive-Thru! Decorations and signs are highly encouraged. The family with the best-decorated car will win a boxed set of – Awesome Friendly books.

Customers must purchase at least one copy of Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories to get a ticket.

One ticket admits one car. Ticket cost is equal to the cost of the book.

All books will be pre-signed. Due to health restrictions, there will be no personalization at this event, and no books signed from home.

In addition to Spooky Stories, pre-signed copies of all Awesome Friendly Kid and Diary of a Wimpy Kid books will be available for purchase at the event.

Jeff is happy to take socially distanced photos with fans

HEALTH & SAFETY

All attendees over 2 must wear a mask when their car windows are open, no exceptions.

All attendees must stay in their cars at all times during the event, no exceptions.

For more information about Jeff Kinney, click here.