Scare Yourself Silly! Rowley’s Spooky Drive-Thru Hosted by Sidekicks Book Bar

Rowley’s Spooky Drive-Thru Hosted by Sidekicks Book Bar this Saturday, March 20.

Jeff Kinney is coming to Rock Springs! Join Sidekicks and the author of The Diary of a Wimpy Kid series for a spooktacular drive-thru author event. Jeff will distribute his new book, Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, at Eastside Elementary on March 20, 2021!

Date & Time

Saturday, March 20, 2021

6:30 P.M. – 9:00 P.M.

Location

Eastside Elementary

305 G Street, Rock Springs, WY 82901

TICKET LINK HERE: Rowley’s Spooky Drive-Thru hosted by Sidekicks Tickets, Sat, Mar 20, 2021 at 6:30 PM | Eventbrite

COSTUMES & CAR DECORATING

Grab the whole family and Wimpify or Spookify your car so it’s ready to roll through Rowley’s Spooky Drive-Thru! Decorations and signs are highly encouraged. The family with the best-decorated car will win a boxed set of – Awesome Friendly books.

Customers must purchase at least one copy of Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories to get a ticket.

  • One ticket admits one car. Ticket cost is equal to the cost of the book.
  • All books will be pre-signed. Due to health restrictions, there will be no personalization at this event, and no books signed from home.
  • In addition to Spooky Stories, pre-signed copies of all Awesome Friendly Kid and Diary of a Wimpy Kid books will be available for purchase at the event.
  • Jeff is happy to take socially distanced photos with fans

HEALTH & SAFETY

  • All attendees over 2 must wear a mask when their car windows are open, no exceptions.
  • All attendees must stay in their cars at all times during the event, no exceptions.

For more information about Jeff Kinney, click here. 

