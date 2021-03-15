Scare Yourself Silly!
Rowley’s Spooky Drive-Thru Hosted by Sidekicks Book Bar this Saturday, March 20.
Jeff Kinney is coming to Rock Springs! Join Sidekicks and the author of The Diary of a Wimpy Kid series for a spooktacular drive-thru author event. Jeff will distribute his new book, Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, at Eastside Elementary on March 20, 2021!
Date & Time
Saturday, March 20, 2021
6:30 P.M. – 9:00 P.M.
Location
Eastside Elementary
305 G Street, Rock Springs, WY 82901
TICKET LINK HERE: Rowley’s Spooky Drive-Thru hosted by Sidekicks Tickets, Sat, Mar 20, 2021 at 6:30 PM | Eventbrite
COSTUMES & CAR DECORATING
Grab the whole family and Wimpify or Spookify your car so it’s ready to roll through Rowley’s Spooky Drive-Thru! Decorations and signs are highly encouraged. The family with the best-decorated car will win a boxed set of – Awesome Friendly books.
Customers must purchase at least one copy of Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories to get a ticket.
- One ticket admits one car. Ticket cost is equal to the cost of the book.
- All books will be pre-signed. Due to health restrictions, there will be no personalization at this event, and no books signed from home.
- In addition to Spooky Stories, pre-signed copies of all Awesome Friendly Kid and Diary of a Wimpy Kid books will be available for purchase at the event.
- Jeff is happy to take socially distanced photos with fans
HEALTH & SAFETY
- All attendees over 2 must wear a mask when their car windows are open, no exceptions.
- All attendees must stay in their cars at all times during the event, no exceptions.
For more information about Jeff Kinney, click here.