SCSD #1 Kindergarten Registration For 2019-2020 School Year

Sweetwater County School District #1

Kindergarten Registration for 2019-2020 school year

Will be on April 1, 2019

Register your kindergartner before summer!

(Child must be age 5 by September 15, 2019 to be eligible for kindergarten.)

If you know what school your child will attend please register at the school with the following items:

Birth Certificate

Immunization Records

Social Security Card

Two proofs of physical address (utility bill, rent, lease, etc.)

If you do not know what school your child will be attending please visit: sweetwater1.org and click on “Find My School” to enter your home address.

You may also get a jump start online by visiting http://sweetwater1.org/Student_Registration. The form for 2019-2020 will be available on the morning of April 1, 2019. Remember that the registration is NOT COMPLETE until the proper documentation listed above is taken to your child’s school.

We look forward to seeing you April 1, 2019!

If you have questions, please call either your home elementary school or the Human Resources Office:

Desert View 352-3200

Westridge 352-3250

Walnut 352-3225

Northpark 352-3235

Sage 352-3270

Overland 352-3260

Stagecoach Elementary 352-3265

Farson-Eden Elementary 307-273-9301

Wamsutter 307-324-7811

Human Resources (Central Administration Bldg.) 352-3400 ext. 1242 or ext. 1244

