SCSD#2 2021/2022 Kindergarten Roundup — April 14, 2021

If you have not done so already, Sweetwater County School District #2 is asking all parent/guardian(s) to register their child(ren) born on or before September 15, 2016.

Please contact your child’s HOME SCHOOL by April 14, 2021 for an online registration link or to make an in-person appointment.

See our website www.swcsd2.org (click on the registration information) for school boundaries and school contact information.

Early registration will not only assist the District in determining seat counts, but will help ensure the best chance for your child to attend their home school or have a voluntary transfer application approved due to class size restrictions.

Per Wyoming Statute 21-4-302(b) and 21-3-110(a) (xxxviii) effective for the 21-22 school year, incoming KG students born after August 1, 20216 must be assessed to determine if pupil is sufficiently mature to be admitted to the applicable grade.

Schools will contact parent/guardian(s) to set up a screening date to determine kindergarten readiness. Registration does not guarantee enrollment approval on children born after August 1st.

What to include with the registration process:

Certified Birth Certificate (must be received prior to 8/18/21)

Immunization Record (must be received prior to 8/18/2021)

Utility statement with proof of address

NOTE: New students KG-12th Grade for 21-22 are encouraged to enroll as soon as possible.

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any, and all, comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)