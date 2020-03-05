ServeWyoming now accepting concept papers for AmeriCorps funding

ServeWyoming is now accepting concept papers for funding consideration for Wyoming organizations in need of AmeriCorps funding. Priority funding areas include items such as disaster relief, education, youth services, the economy, healthy futures, the environment, and veteran services.

Funding helps AmeriCorps members earn money for college, recruit and train volunteers, learn valuable skills and develop a sense of civic responsibility. They also help build affordable housing, teach computer skills, clean parks, run after school programs and more. Consequently, organizations receive dedicated, passionate and skilled people to help further their mission.

To learn more about the funding application process, call ServeWyoming at 307-234-3428 or visit their website at www.servewyoming.org.

