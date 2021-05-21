Shadow Mountain Warehouse Furniture Memorial Day Sale

Are you looking for a new living room set? Need to upgrade your bedroom or kitchen furniture?

Shadow Mountain Warehouse Furniture is having a Memorial Day Sale that last from now until May 31st! They’re located at 1315 Dewar Drive, right next to Albertson’s and Sav-On, and have lots of brand new styles in stock.

For the Memorial Day Sale, take 15% off all new furniture until the end of May. Shadow Mountain Warehouse Furniture offers FREE home delivery – so you won’t have to haul your purchase.

If you’ve been wanting a new patio set and outdoor furniture for the summer, check out what’s in stock at Shadow Mountain Warehouse Furniture. Enjoy the summer in comfort and style!

They’re open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday. Visit them on Facebook to browse specials and view more products.

You can also call (307) 382-9683. Shadow Mountain Warehouse Furniture has been locally owned since 2006, now located at 1315 Dewar Drive. Check out the Memorial Day Sale before it ends!

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any, and all, comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)