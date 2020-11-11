Solvay Recognizes and Celebrates Our Hero’s – Veterans Day 2020

To the Veteran’s of the United States of America, THANK YOU, from the bottom of our hearts here at Solvay. Thank you for our freedom and thank you for all our freedoms that we daily take for granted.

Solvay Chemicals is committed to the lands and the people of Sweetwater County. As a major U.S. producer of soda ash, they know that they are an integral part of the community, and they are honored to be a part of the rich mining heritage in Wyoming. Solvay Chemical has been mining Trona in Sweetwater County since 1982, and their commitment to safety and the environment has never changed…it has been, and always will be their first priority.

