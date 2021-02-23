Spring Break 2021: new low fares and more routes are heading your way

Escape to warmer climes for less money—and with less stress

There’s no getting around the fact: this last year has been hard. We all deserve a vacation. Make that multiple vacations. In this spirit, here is a great piece of news from Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport. They are adding new flights and new low fares in time for your Spring Break vacation.

Another reason to book your seat for that dream vacation. There are no change fees. Best case: you fly out of these freezing temperatures from your hometown airport without first making a stressful drive over the sisters to Utah. Worst case: you rebook your trip for later without change fees and still fly from Wyoming. Every step of the way you’ll get to take the southwest Wyoming way of life with you—no traffic, no lines, now jostling crowds. You can take a jet direct to Denver and connect to anywhere in the world. It’s easy and uncomplicated.

Clean and safe to fly

Even before the virus, this was a low-key place to fly. Still is. The nice thing is we don’t have a huge amount of square space to sanitize, so we can attend to every detail. We’ve escalated our terminal sanitation efforts to ensure a safe trip, from curb to curb. United Express has also added new antimicrobial robots to sanitize the inside of planes between flights. All in all, it is safer to go inside a plane than it is to go pretty much anywhere else. If you’d like to learn more about our health and safety measures, visit flyrks.com. Or check the latest prices at united.com.

Every $1 invested returns $4.60

From atop a bluff just east of Rock Springs, we quietly punch above our weight. The latest 2020 Wyoming Aviation Impact Study shows that the local total economic impact of our airport is $36.9 million annually. Flying from here is a good thing to do because it’s more friendly than driving to Utah. Turns out it’s the right thing to do because of what it contributes to the health and vitality of our community.

We’re excited to continue investing in this place we love to call home. Improvements underway feature nearly $30 million in capital investments. This includes a Bureau of Land Management SEAT Base, a new fuel farm, a new airfield maintenance facility, a modernized commercial terminal, a hangar remodel, and rehabilitation of our airfield.

We hope to see you soon

If you’re ready to give yourself that deserved break, come where you don’t have to compromise. You won’t have to cross a mountain pass beforehand, and you can fly to and from the state you love. You’re one-stop from pretty much anywhere, and now we have new low rates and no change fees. If you haven’t flown with us in a while, we invite you to come back home in order to getaway.

Located close to home:

382 Hwy 370

Rock Springs, WY 82901

Flyrks.com

307-352-6880

