SSD#2 2021-2022 Online Kindergarten Registration — Enroll Today!

Sweetwater School District #2 2021-2022 Online Kindergarten Registration — Enroll Today!

Please enroll now if you have a child who will be five years old on or before *September 15, 2021.

How to Register:

If you have another child currently attending school in the Sweetwater School District #2 system: If any of your currently enrolled children are in grades Kindergarten through 4th grade, please contact that child’s school to receive a link to our on-line registration system. If all of your currently enrolled children are in grades 5th through 12th, please contact your incoming student’s home elementary school (per School Boundary Map).



If you do not have a student currently attending Sweetwater School District #2: Please contact your incoming student’s home elementary school (per School Boundary Map).



Important Information: Early registration will not only assist the District in determining seat counts but will help ensure the best chance for your child to attend their home school or have a voluntary transfer application approved due to class size restrictions. Per Wyoming Statute 21-4-302 (b) Effective August 1st, 2021 a pupil may register in kindergarten in the public school of this state in the year in which his fifth birthday falls on or before August 1, or September 15 if pursuant to an approved request under W.S. 21-3-110 Per Wyoming Statute 21-3-110(a)(xxxviii). Effective August 1, 2021 “school districts must” Establish a process in policy to approve or deny request’s made by a pupil’s parent or guardian based on the pupil’s kindergarten readiness assessment score to assess whether the pupil is sufficiently mature to be admitted to the applicable grade. Sweetwater School District #2 is asking all parent/guardian(s) to register their child born on or before September 15, 2016. Schools will be using the information in these applications to contact parent/guardian(s) to set up a screening date to determine kindergarten readiness. Registration does not guarantee enrollment approval on children born after August 1st.



NOTE: If you wish to transfer to another elementary school for the 21/22 school year, a request must be on file and may not be decided upon until August 2021 due to seat availability.

New Students for Grades 1-12 may register at any time as well. Please contact your school for the online registration link.

NOTE: A birth certificate and immunization record is required. If these documents are not available during the on-line registration process, you will still be able to submit the application. Receipt of these documents must be prior to the first day of school, or the student will not be able to attend. Online registration must be completed by a parent/guardian. Proof of Residence will also be required.

Elementary School Boundary Information

Contact Information for School District #2 Schools

