SWEETWATER COUNTY – NOTICE OF REAL ESTATE FOR SALE

The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners is selling the County property located at 115 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River, Wyoming . Any person wishing to purchase this property may do so by submitting a purchase proposal to:

Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners

c/o Sweetwater County Purchasing

50140A U.S. Highway 191 S.

Rock Springs, WY 82901

The Board will accept sealed proposals delivered to the address above until the property is sold or the Board terminates the proposal period. All bids must be in a sealed envelope and marked on the outside –115 E. Flaming Gorge Way (County Services Building) REAL ESTATE BID.

DESCRIPTION:

Green River Original Town, Block 10, Lot 6, located at 115 E. Flaming Gorge Way, Green River, WY 82935.

Proposals must include the following:

Name, Address, City, State, Telephone Number, Signature of person/s submitting proposal, Block and Lot, purchase amount, and any other terms and conditions which are being proposed.

Proposals will be opened and considered in executive session, at the next County Commissioners meeting following receipt of the proposal. The proposals shall be kept confidential until the Board chooses to accept a submitted proposal. Once a purchase agreement is reached, title transfer will be made by Quitclaim Deed, at the time of payment.

The Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners shall have the power to reject any and all proposals and to waive any formality.

For additional information, questions regarding the property and/or requests to tour the facility, please contact Sweetwater County Public Works Director, Gene Legerski at 307-872-3921 or by e-mail at [email protected].

