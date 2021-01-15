Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition and Prevention in Sweetwater County

Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition would like to ring in the New Year by reintroducing ourselves, and what we do.

Our Mission: Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition is committed to connecting efforts for safety and health with a primary focus on alcohol, substance use, & suicide prevention and awareness.

Our Vision: Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition strives to educate and empower the community to make positive lifestyle choices regarding overall wellness.

Prevention is a broad category and there can be many different types of prevention. For example, there is community-wide health-related prevention, crime prevention, safety prevention and the list goes on.

The CDC lists three types of prevention, Primary, Secondary, and Tertiary. The type of prevention that we focus on within the Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition is Primary Prevention. Primary Prevention is Defined as intervening before health effects occur, through measures such as vaccinations, altering risky behaviors (poor eating habits, tobacco use), and banning substances known to be associated with a disease or health condition. The Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition operates under grant funding. Under the grant, we do community and countywide education, promotion and evidence-based programming for a variety of focus areas. The areas that we cover are; Underage Drinking & Youth Marijuana Use, Adult Overconsumption, Tobacco, Opioids & Other Drugs, Suicide, and strategies that encompass all focus areas.

For the County of Sweetwater, we have two community prevention specialists that report to the state, Delaney Wells and Shelby Gordon. Delaney has a background in community health and prevention science, and Shelby’s background is in social work.

With the help of the members of the coalition, we are able to work together to find the best practices and programs that will work for our community. Our Coalition is made up of law enforcement, first responders, hospital officials, school district members, and community members. Each member of our coalition plays an important role by sharing their knowledge of primary populations and target audiences.

If you or someone you know is interested in preventing various health concerns in our community, sign up to be a member of the Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition HERE.

For more information or questions about how prevention works in our county, call Delaney and Shelby at 307-352-6677, send us an email to [email protected] or visit the prevention page on swcounseling.org.

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any, and all, comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)