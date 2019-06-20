Sweetwater Speedway Racing For A Good Cause This Weekend

Sweetwater Speedway would like to dedicate our race on Saturday, June 22 to Nora Harlow, for all her hard work and dedication as a passionate volunteer at Sweetwater Speedway over the years.

Nora passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at her home. She had been a lifelong resident of Rock Springs and was a mother to three young boys.

We will start the night with a special salute to her! There will be a 50/50 raffle for her boys. There will also be a gun raffle. Proceeds from the gun raffle will go towards supporting Nora’s sons.

The pits will open at 3:00 pm, with access to the stands opening at 6:00 pm, and racing beginning at 7:30 pm.

A bonfire is planned to follow the races, and donations of pallets are being accepted through Saturday.

For more information regarding the Nora Harlow benefit, contact Jamie Davison on Facebook.

For more information on Sweetwater Speedway, visit www.sweetwaterspeedway.com.

