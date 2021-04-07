The 25th Annual Spring Home and Garden Show

It’s been a long year, and spring is finally here – which means the 25th Annual Spring Home and Garden show makes its return to the Sweetwater County Events Complex on April 16, 17, and 18. This event is FREE to the public.

Friday, April 16th — Doors open 3 P.M. – 9 P.M.

Saturday, April 17th — 10 A.M. to 6 P.M.

Sunday, April 18th — 10 A.M. to 3:00 P.M.

Visit contractors for home improvements or your home building project. Cowboy Curbing and Landscaping will have a new display featuring an outside kitchen, outdoor playground, turf, curbing, and more. Sugar Mama’s Bites and Brews will be providing concessions for the show.

Some of this year’s vendors include Bennett Marketplace, Counterwise, Inc., Joy Exteriors, M & J Krob, Moda-Stone, In The Gutter, Rendon Flooring, Concrete Rescue, and Monte Vista Construction. So many vendors with a lot to see – all in one location!

The 25th Annual Home Show is Caring, Sharing, and Spring Shopping! You’ll find everything from landscaping and home improvements, hot tubs, windows and doors, home décor, jewelry, apparel, and more – even gifts for Mother’s and Father’s Day. You could win fun outdoor garden items when you buy raffle tickets – money raised will be spent with local businesses to help raise money to help individuals with medical expenses– visit the Wyoming Home Show on Facebook to learn more about the raffle and local fundraisers.

The Wyoming Home Show – bringing shows to Sweetwater County for over 25 years. For more information visit www.wyominghomeshow.com, or call Debi 307-752-5359 follow on Facebook here. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday – April 16, 17, and 18 at the Sweetwater County Events Complex in Rock Springs. See you there!

