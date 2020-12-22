The Great Bear Giveaway Winners

Infinity Power & Controls is proud to announce the names of the winners of the 2020 Great Bear Giveaway! 50 lucky girls and 50 lucky boys have had their names randomly selected and their sweet, cuddly bears are already in transit to be delivered straight to their homes. We would like to thank all of the people who entered our drawing this year. Bruce and all of the employees at Infinity Power & Controls would like to wish everyone a “Beary” Wonderful Christmas and a Happy New Year! We hope to be back with Bikes and Bears in 2021! See you then!

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any, and all, comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)