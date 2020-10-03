WYOMING (October 3, 2020) — This week’s Spooky Noodle feature takes a closer look at the legend of the Platt River Death Ship. Supposedly an Omen, the Death Ship’s first recorded appearance in 1826, by Leon Webber.

Legend has it that a ghost ship frequents the Wyoming Platte River. With a crew of dead men and an encirclement of fog, it is said to appear to ward off all who venture into the waters of the Platte River. Once seen, the ship represents an omen of death for the onlooker or a loved one.