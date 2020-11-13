TODAY! 10th Annual Home and Holiday Show — November 13, 14 & 15, 2020

TODAY! 10th Annual Home and Holiday Show

At 5:00 p.m. today, the doors will open at the Sweetwater County Events Complex, where vendors will have everything from gifts, crafts, home décor, food, clothing, artwork, photography, furniture, kitchenware, window and doors and so much more!

The Home and Holiday Show will be handing out gift bags for the first 100 people through the door today, tomorrow, and on Sunday. The Largest Home & Holiday show in Southwest Wyoming has everything, from FREE photos with Santa to a Turkey Dinner. SHARE AND CARE and you could WIN $1000.00 ($500 on Sat and $500 on Sun) – just bring in a non-perishable food item(s). The more you donate, the more chances you have to WIN! Help Stuff the FedEx Truck this Holiday Season.

Please check the social distancing guidelines at www.wyominghomeshow.com or the Wyoming Home and Holiday Facebook page prior to arriving at the show.

Visit vendors, both new and returning, such as Wyoming Raised Apparel, My Wyo Designs, Shadow Mountain Warehouse Furniture, Bookcliff Sales, Chestnut Lighting, Rocky Mountain Powersports, Cornman Kettle Corn, Graceful Woodturnings, Cowboy Curbing, LuLaRoe, Pampered Chef, Osprey Optics, 307 Clothing, Burton’s Maplewood Farm, WyoTV, Reynolds Jewelry and many more!

FREE photos with Santa by Kiarra Zampedri Photography There will be goodie bags and prizes, handmade crafts and art, Christmas decorations and lighting, gift ideas and Wyoming products. There’s a little something for everyone!

Doors open today from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Tomorrow 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Sunday from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Concessions available – Come out for dinner – See you there!