Tom & Sara Martin want to thank everyone for their support, donations and attending their fundraiser to help Tom.

Tom & Sara Martin’s Fundraiser was held on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Johnny Mac’s Good Time Tavern.

A very special thank you goes out to Jesse and Devon at Johnny Macs!

Thank you goes out to the following:

Friends and family for showing us so much support and their donations.

The following businesses are so much appreciated:

Saddle Lite Saloon, Harts and Flowers, Save the Date Flower and Wedding Studio, Pickles Discount Mattresses, Rebels & Roots, Wyoming Trucks and Cars and Wyoming Trucks Wash and Lube, Flaming Gorge Harley Davidson, Complete Chiropractics, Daniels Jewelry, Huckers, Industrial Hoist and Crane, American Legion Archie Hay post 24, Green River Insurance- Chris and Crystal, Bombers/Marty’s, The Pour House, Coal Train, Jerry Zhang from Sapporo’s, Skin Dynamics, John Paras Furniture, Matt and Rebecca Vessels from Rock Springs Chiropractic and Healing Center, Headquarters Salon, Elements.

Your donations and support for our fundraiser means so much to us!

Sincerely,

Tom & Sara Martin

