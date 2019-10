The staff and residents of Deer Trail Assisted Living are in inviting the community to come and trick or treat at their facility on Saturday, October 26 from 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm.

With 57 apartments on-site, there will be plenty of sweets and treats to be had! And take a tour through their haunted house while you’re there, with horror movie-themed rooms to check out!

It’s fun for all ages this Halloween season at Deer Trail Assisted Living! 2300 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.