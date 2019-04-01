Try Your Luck at the YAH 11th Annual Casino Fever

The 11th Annual Casino Fever is back at the Young At Heart Community Center this Saturday, April 6th at 4:30 PM.

Try your hand at Texas Hold’em, 3 Card Poker, Hi Low, and Black Jack or take a chance with the Wheel of Fortune. A special menu will be available where you can get a steak sandwich, French dip, German brat, fried mushrooms, or nachos made to order. For the sweeter side of things, they’ll be serving salted caramel brownies with or without ice cream on top.

Tickets are available at both Chambers, as well as the Young At Heart Community Center. Admission is $15, or $10 for seniors 50+ in advance of the event.

With questions regarding the event, call (307) 352-6737.

