Try Your Luck Tonight at the YAH 11th Annual Casino Fever

The Rock Springs Young at Heart Foundation is at it again! For the 11th year in a row we have put together a fun night of gaming with Casino Fever tonight, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Young at Heart Community Center on Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs. This fundraiser provides many opportunities for a fun-filled evening of good food, lots of excitement, great games and wonderful prizes! Come play at our 10-foot Craps table, eight black jack tables, or try your hand at Texas Hold’em, Roulette, Wheel of Fortune or Beat the Dealer. We have eight slot machines and two bingo rooms.

You won’t want to miss the annual and very competitive Rock, Paper, Scissors championship! Win a 3-night stay in Wendover with airfare included courtesy of Resorts at Wendover.

Other great prizes include a stay-and-play package at the Casa Blanca Resort in Mesquite, a stay at the Wind River Casino in Riverton, lottery tickets, a fire pit and a portable forced-air heater courtesy of Home Depot.

The raffle item this year is a Traeger Pellet Grill-Smoker. Tickets for the raffle are $5 each or $20 for five.

Tickets for the event are $15 at the door. Doors open at 4:30 pm.

With ticket purchase, players get their first $200 worth of chips for gaming. Extra chips are only $5 for $200 in chips. Chips are exchanged for tickets to go into the prize drawings.

There will also be a silent auction for an amazing array of prizes and a wine pull. One lucky winner in the wine pull will receive jewelry courtesy of Daniel’s Jewelry in Rock Springs.

Even if you’re not a gambler, this is a great time to learn with very little to lose and many very nice prizes to win.

Mention you saw this ad on WYO4NEWS and you will receive an additional $100 chip!

